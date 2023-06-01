Around the Web Watch: Devastating wildfire engulfs forests, people’s homes in Nova Scotia, Canada The video was shot from a car driving through the affected area. Scroll Staff An hour ago Pray for Hammonds Plains Nova Scotia pic.twitter.com/EfdYMojpC5— Speyer868 🪖⚔️🗡️🇨🇦🙏🇺🇲🙏🇩🇪 (@speyer8868) May 31, 2023 Smoke originating from wildfires at upper #Tantallon gradually covering Halifax! pic.twitter.com/4jmhgyiKOr— Meenakshi Guchhait (@m_guchhait) May 28, 2023 Canada: Folks evacuating Tantallon, Nova Scotia. It’s being reported that this fire has the largest resource response in Province history. #canada #novascotia #wildfire pic.twitter.com/4fLBFgWNar— The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) May 28, 2023 Massive Fire in #Halifax #NovaScotia Over 18000 people evacuated so far. My prayers go out to all first responders fighting and those affected. The fire started yesterday and rages on today. All we can hope for is that the sky opens up and the rain helps put out this #fire. pic.twitter.com/SIoVNLk016— ⚡️CRYPTO SAN さん⚡️ (@NFTcaper) May 29, 2023 Many of our friends so far have lost their homes in this fire. It is still burning out of control. We think our home is still fine but winds have shifted today and more towards or part of the neighbourhood. We have not been allowed home since Sunday afternoon. #NSFire #NS pic.twitter.com/YIwU6Xvaur— BigMac (@bigmacdaddy_eth) May 30, 2023 #Tantallon #NovaScotia #Fire pic.twitter.com/T6dO2uJbHc— 👁𝓻𝓪𝓬𝓵𝓮 (@LetUsUniteHere) May 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. wildfire Canada