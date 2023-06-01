Viral Video Watch: Hundreds dash and roll down hill in pursuit of three-kg cheese wheel to win it as prize Competitors from around the world gathered at Coopers Hill, near Gloucester, UK, to chase a Double Gloucester cheese down a 200-yard-long slope. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Race 3. Pandemonium #cheeserolling pic.twitter.com/zymmZu8U0c— Ben Falconer (@benfalconer) May 29, 2023 We went to this today! Quintessentially English in an era of health and safety. Cheese rolling race: Hundreds compete in Coopers Hill event https://t.co/A7FAVl9HRr pic.twitter.com/fIZalPQfP2— John Hardy (@jonnyfiveiq) May 29, 2023 🧀 Canadian 🇨🇦 Delaney Irving won’t remember much of winning the Woman’s race at #cheeserolling.After being knocked out on her way down, she was unconscious for a period of time but told us it was all worth it. ⚠️ WARNING: Contains graphic images pic.twitter.com/yxwk0YaGUE— Greatest Hits Radio Gloucester (@GHRGloucester) May 29, 2023 This week has really pissed me off.But I won’t take this negative energy into the #MemorialDayWeekend — and neither should you.So here’s a timeline cleanse with a little Cheese Wheel Race meditation.Be at peace. pic.twitter.com/nbomRgnq12— JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) May 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK sport