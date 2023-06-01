Around the Web Watch: Kolkata college installs singer KK’s statue on his first death anniversary The statue was unveiled at Kolkata’s Gurudas college, the institution which organised what turned out to be the singer’s last performance. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Kolkata: Late singer KK's statue installed in Gurudas College in Kolkata, where his last concert was held. (31/05)KK passed away on 31st May, last year after he suffered a heart attack during a concert at the same college pic.twitter.com/hesWzQxG5X— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023 Kolkata ## On the death Anniversary of the late Singer KK .Muraripukur Gurudas College unveiled the statue of Late singer KK KK had last performed for the said college at Nazrul Manch Auditorium where his last performance was on Pal yaad aayenge yeh Pal pic.twitter.com/ULhaxR5E6D— Syeda Shabana (@ShabanaANI2) May 31, 2023 Also Watch: Fans and musicians in Kolkata bid final goodbye to singer KK with group performance We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. kolkata tribute music