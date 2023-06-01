Around the Web Watch: Three CISF sniffer dogs receive grand farewell on retirement day after eight years of service Sony, Rocky, and Romeo retired at the CISF’s Sainik Sammelan after serving the Delhi Metro unit. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | CISF's three sniffer dogs Rocky, Romeo and Sony of the DMRC unit retired today after completing more than eight years of service. The canines were felicitated for their selfless duty.Sony, the German Shepherd dog could not take part in the ceremony due to ill health… pic.twitter.com/zL8NPvPqkj— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dogs Delhi Metro