Caught on camera: The moment that missile debris fell on a busy Kyiv road, narrowly missing a car

The Ukrainian military said it had intercepted all eleven of the ballistic and cruise missiles fired by Russia.

Scroll Staff

2 hours ago

A dashboard camera captured the moment when part of a missile fell next to a car driving down a road in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

Video footage showed part of missile falling onto the road right in front of a driving car https://t.co/dsV6c7D5Nr pic.twitter.com/GfTMplTJn8— Reuters (@Reuters) May 31, 2023