Viral Video Watch Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej and team's musical tribute to India at Delhi event The team performed songs like 'Damadam Mast Kalandar', 'One Song', 'Jai Kisan' and others. Scroll Staff An hour ago .@rickykej and troupe live at #IndiaEconomicConclave 2023 . Absolutely incredible pic.twitter.com/IPLTKwLwul— Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) June 1, 2023 Watch this video & groove to the tunes as @rickykej & his team present the song 'Damadam Mast Kalandar' in their own version.Tune in: https://t.co/0cO6ZOauXO@IDFCFIRSTBank | @GoogleIndia | #IEC2023 pic.twitter.com/VLmAzE8Y7Z— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 1, 2023 #IEC2023Listen to the song 'Jai Kisan', which is in collaboration with @rickykej & 'real-working tribal farmers of India'. Tune in: https://t.co/0cO6ZO9X8g@IDFCFIRSTBank | @GoogleIndia pic.twitter.com/h2U6dFimRS— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 1, 2023