Around the Web Watch: Climate activists from Just Stop Oil briefly hold up England cricket team’s bus in London The bus arrived at Lord’s in time for the match against Ireland. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago 🚨 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil supporters march In Kensington and Battersea.🏏 And apparently that's the @englandcricket team bus.💀 They might know a bit about a batting collapse, but the climate crisis is no one-day international – it's our biggest test.#JustStopOil #Cricket pic.twitter.com/RWlRpy1e8Z— Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 1, 2023 Just Stop Oil have this morning blocked a road which has disrupted the England cricket team’s journey to Lord’s. https://t.co/8OJMV0Mw7FAnyone seen Ben Foakes this morning? #EngvIre pic.twitter.com/agidPopMpx— Jack Mendel ✍️ (@Mendelpol) June 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Protest London environment