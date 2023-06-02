Around the Web Watch: How DRI, Coast Guard officers recovered over 32 kg gold from under the sea in Tamil Nadu Two boats carrying gold valued at Rs 20.2 crore dumped the precious metal upon spotting officials near the Gulf of Mannar area. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago तमिलनाडु: भारतीय तटरक्षक कर्मियों, DRI और कस्टम के संयुक्त अभियान में करीब 32 किलो सोना बरामदमछली पकड़ने वाली नौकाओं से बरामद सोने का मूल्य करीब 20.2 करोड़ रुपए #TamilNadu #Gold #dakhalnews pic.twitter.com/rQZ4yoUzx9— विनीत रिछारिया (@vinnetmonu) June 2, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tamil Nadu Gold Customs