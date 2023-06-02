Viral Video Watch: Actor Vadivelu and AR Rahman perform the song ‘Raasa Kannu’ in Chennai The pair were at the audio launch of the film ‘Maamannan’. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago Literally Goosebump on Stage 🥵🔥2 Legends True Legends #Vadivelu - #ARRahman in #MaamannanLiveConcert 🥁⭐pic.twitter.com/GZuzogXwyd— MuTHU Movie updates (@Muthupalani_) June 2, 2023 Highlight of the day 🤩 !!! @arrahman #Vadivelu #MAAMANNANpic.twitter.com/0QiF6t5VfY— A.R.Rahman News (@ARRahman_News) June 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music Tamil Nadu AR Rahman