Devastating sandstorm sweeps across the Suez Canal in Egypt, causing death and closing ports At least on death and several injuries have been reported. Scroll Staff An hour ago Sandstorm hits Egypt▪️ A massive sandstorm resulting in zero visibility prompted the closure of the ports of the Suez Canal. Several buildings and vehicles were damage#Sandstorm #Egypt #SaturdayMorning#AmazingVideo Video courtesy... @SputnikInt pic.twitter.com/nC9JcmCm2n— Shadab Ahmed (@ShadabPost) June 3, 2023 🌊 🔗🎦〰️ 🚢 BREAKING : Massive sand storm captured in the Suez Canal, #Egypt pic.twitter.com/ECH67dibrS— A Deniz Ekşioğlu (@_AD_CHANEL6) June 2, 2023 🌪🎑🇪🇬 - Spectacular: Today's huge sandstorm, which you don't see every day, reaching the #SuezCanal, #Egypt. pic.twitter.com/HKsRX59Qcr— The informant 🔥🗞 (@theinformantofc) June 1, 2023 A massive #sandstorm was captured blowing across the Suez Canal in #Egypt yesterday pic.twitter.com/XNlM85hlpk— 𝙰𝚒 𝙽𝚎𝚠𝚜 𝚁𝚎𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝 (@AiNewsReport) June 2, 2023