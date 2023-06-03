Військові з Миколаєва зняли пародію на пісню #NaatuNaatu з 🇮🇳 фільму "RRR", головний саундтрек якого виграв Оскар цього року.



У оригінальній сцені гол.герої піснею виражають протест проти британського офіцера (колонізатора) за те, що він не пустив їх на зустріч. pic.twitter.com/bVbfwdjfj1 — Jane_fedotova🇺🇦 (@jane_fedotova) May 29, 2023

Ukrainian soldiers from the city of Mykolaiv have made a parody of the Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu” from the movie RRR (vide above). The soldiers have recreated the song originally performed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. However, instead of protesting against British officers as in the original film, they have turned their vision into protest against Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

According to a News18 report, the original song “Naatu Naatu” was filmed in Kyiv outside the Presidential Palace, and the Ukrainian soldiers used the same location.