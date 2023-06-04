Viral Video ‘This is a safe, celebratory space for you’: Taylor Swift’s Pride month message during US concert The singer celebrated the ‘individuals who are living their authentic lives’ during her concert in Chicago. Scroll Staff An hour ago 🏳️🌈| Taylor Swift talking about #PrideMonth— “Happy pride month everyone! (…) This is a safe space for you, this is a celebratory space for you! I wish that every place was safe and beautiful for people in the LGBTQ community.” #ChicagoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/SQcBRJzOYr— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) June 3, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Taylor Swift Pride Month LGBTQ