Watch: Aerial view of restoration work underway at site of Odisha train accident

'Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this track,' said Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Scroll Staff
11 minutes ago

#WATCH | Odisha: Aerial visuals from ANI's drone camera show the restoration work underway at the site where the horrific #BalasoreTrainAccident took place. pic.twitter.com/QtLWITBMII— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

#WATCH | Odisha: Aerial visuals from ANI's drone camera show the restoration work that is underway at the site where the deadly #BalasoreTrainAccident took place pic.twitter.com/bjMQIXxQO9— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

#WATCH | Restoration work underway at the site of #BalasoreTrainAccident in Odisha pic.twitter.com/9UAguHPeHS— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

Odisha: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects the restoration work at the site where the tragic Balasore Train Accident took place | ANI#BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/i4uZRXImzr— NDTV (@ndtv) June 4, 2023

Track restoration work on in full swing at the accident site #BalasoreTrainAccident #Odisha #CoromandelExpress South Eastern Railway pic.twitter.com/m4PlfdUSTl— Vijay Kumar S (@vijaythehindu) June 3, 2023

#WATCH | Odisha: Restoration work continues into the night at the site of #BalasoreTrainAccident as wreckage and mangled coaches of derailed trains are being moved away from the track. https://t.co/T89JZhHlG1 pic.twitter.com/syPsbSP5eT— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

Odisha train collision toll rises to 288, around 900 injured