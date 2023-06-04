Around the Web Watch: Stunning videos of the strawberry full moon from different parts of the world The full moon in June is known as the strawberry moon or the rose moon. Scroll Staff An hour ago Strawberry Moon creates spectacular view in New York Cityhttps://t.co/Ae25coQi10🎥: Lokman Vural Elibol pic.twitter.com/i7pTJWGK6M— Anadolu Images (@anadoluimages) June 4, 2023 Brilliant to watch the moonrise over Haulbowline Lighthouse on Carlingford Lough this evening. So beautiful. And the sunset was stunning as well. Photos to follow tomorrow. #moonrise #lochcairlinn #carlingfordlough #haulbowlinelighthouse@barrabest @WeatherCee @EarthandClouds pic.twitter.com/Q4w3SFrmQQ— Carlingford Lough (@CarlingfordIRE) June 3, 2023 Tonight’s spectacular #StrawberryMoon rising over South London. @magicfm #Timelapse #FullMoon pic.twitter.com/3hWdkDlr1u— Jim Davis (@JimDavisOnAir) June 3, 2023 Strawberry moon 🌕#Vancouver #celestialdelights #FullMoon #naturewonders #skyviews #moonlight pic.twitter.com/SRH0gWMKBc— Euge (@MaruMerla) June 4, 2023 The full Strawberry Moon rising at Stonehenge this morning 😍🍓🌕🌙✨ photo credit 📷 Stonehenge Dronescapes on FB #strawberry #strawberrymoon #fullmoon #moon #stonehenge pic.twitter.com/O9MVXGDSUB— Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) June 4, 2023 "The strawberry moon" Last night at Roker in Sunderland. @StormHour @ThePhotoHour pic.twitter.com/7xLSqrMfSa— simon c woodley (@simoncwoodley) June 4, 2023 Doesn’t it look so magical? 🌝😍💫The Full Moon & Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire this Saturday evening. #StrawberryMoon #StrawberryFullMoon #FullMoon #FullmoonSagittarius pic.twitter.com/R4uCqha102— Veronica in the Fens 🧚🏼♀️ (@VeronicaJoPo) June 3, 2023 Strawberry Moon and Tahoma tonight! pic.twitter.com/7fCsD4tgeG— Steven.T.Luong (@steven_t_luong) June 3, 2023 Finally was able to shoot a photo I've wanted to since moving here.#Seattle #StrawberryMoon #SpaceNeedle pic.twitter.com/wlgegGPPVc— Sachil.eth (@lihcaS) June 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. moon full moon