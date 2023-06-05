Viral Video Watch: Manchester City players, staff serenade Elton John with a rendition of ‘Your Song’ at airport Elton John met the team on the tarmac at Manchester Airport in England after their FA Cup victory on Saturday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago You can tell everybody, we’ve won the FA Cup! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gYzUTyg6mp— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 3, 2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Elton John Manchester City Football Music