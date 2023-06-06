Around the Web Watch: Hydroelectric dam damaged during war in Ukraine, floods hit nearby towns Both Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the damage to the dam on Dnipro River. Scroll Staff An hour ago Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land. Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror. It’s only… pic.twitter.com/ErBog1gRhH— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 6, 2023 Not all of 🇷🇺 mines exploded at #Kakhovka HPP & are floating down #Dnipro River.The terrorist state is ready to destroy everything in its way in an attempt to prevent the offensive of #Ukraine & the liberation of the occupied territories.Russia is the global evil. pic.twitter.com/LHnQM3FGZi— Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) June 6, 2023 ❗️The #Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station was completely submerged pic.twitter.com/cOAyGVo2FG— KyivPost (@KyivPost) June 6, 2023 About 16,000 people are in "critical zone" in Kherson region on the right bank of the Dnieper river - head of Kherson regional military administration.Evacuation trains will take people to safety from Kherson. pic.twitter.com/rmltVcc9yI— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 6, 2023 Ситуація у Херсоні після підриву РФ Каховської ГЕС: мікрорайон Гідропарк та Нафтогавань вже підтоплено, передає кореспондент Радіо Свобода. У мікрорайоні Острів триває евакуація, повідомляє ОВА. Загалом станом на 10:00 на Херсонщині евакуйовано вже 742 людини pic.twitter.com/jIcWKUKAqk— Радіо Свобода (@radiosvoboda) June 6, 2023 NOVAYA KAKHOVKA 🇺🇦 IS GONEThe town is now submerged due to 🇷🇺 destroying the local dam. pic.twitter.com/7muP4MHLic— Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) June 6, 2023 A police officer in Kherson rescues a dog trapped and drowning in floodwaters as a result of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam explosion on June 6.📽️: National Police of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/TBsBtY6LoH— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 6, 2023 Russians blew up Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant.President Zelenskyy will hold an emergency meeting of the National Security Council of Ukraine due to the explosion of the dam of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plantKakhovka HPP is the sixth (lower and last) stage of the… pic.twitter.com/klKQD5CeAp— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 6, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. ukraine Russia war dams