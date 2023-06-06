Viral Video Watch: Beyoncé was joined by her daughter Blue Ivy on stage for a dance routine during UK concert Blue Ivy Carter, 11, joined her mother on stage several times during the European leg of the Renaissance World Tour. Scroll Staff An hour ago the aesthetic of Blue Ivy performing in front of her mom, who is Beyoncé, on a big silver tank, to a song that celebrates blackness is just... wow😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PeRPKPyTqO— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) June 2, 2023 Blue Ivy really performed with Beyoncé in front of 200,000 people, back to back. her legend status is secured😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PolRLOc6E6— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) June 4, 2023 Gente a Beyonce tá criando um monstro… A BLUE IVY EH A SUCESSORA DO TRONO SIM pic.twitter.com/dUoHYtngKh— PEDRAO (@Itspedrito) June 4, 2023 Blue Ivy said let me remind y’all that I am the daughter of Beyoncé Giselle Knowles and Shawn Carter. She’s ELEVEN! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/aOqxWTHCFg— Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) May 29, 2023 NO ONE CAN CONVINCE ME THAT THE CARTERS ARE NOT THE MOST UNITED FAMILY IN THE WORLD 🥹❤️🐝CONGRATS BEYONCÉ AND JAY Z!!! YOU DID YOUR THING BY BRINGING QUEEN BLUE IVY TO THIS WORLD 💙🐝🐐 pic.twitter.com/SUOV1rIbh5— QUEEN B CARTER fan account (@JpBernal17) May 30, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Beyonce Music UK