Around the Web Watch: Dramatic sight of massive sandstorm enveloping western and northern parts of Rajasthan From Barmer and Jaisalmer in the west to Charu in the north, large areas were affected. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago रेत का तूफ़ान pic.twitter.com/EJ1hVuhzK4— Sameer Ur Rahman (@sameerrehman09) June 7, 2023 Massive sandstorm engulfed the entire city of #Barmer #Rajasthan 😳भयावह pic.twitter.com/FkXSVF441g— Bhaderwah Live (@BhaderwahLive) June 7, 2023 Live from Barmer @zeerajasthan_ pic.twitter.com/kx686vymHQ— Rajveer (@realRajArora) June 6, 2023 #बाड़मेर pic.twitter.com/t0vrXwzBMP— Ravindra Singh Bhati (@RavindraBhati__) June 6, 2023 पधारो सा बाड़मेर मे 🙏🏻रेत के झरने और रेत की बारिश ही यहाँ के लोगो के लिए कुल्लू मनाली हैं 🙃🌪️6 जून 2023#राजस्थान pic.twitter.com/rwAFwH4Oro— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) June 6, 2023 काली पीली आंधी का आक्रमण आज फिरसे6 जून 2023चूरू , राजस्थान pic.twitter.com/nFsa7uJJji— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) June 6, 2023 नागौर (राजस्थान) pic.twitter.com/0yorFSRYBw— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) June 6, 2023 From Anupshahar Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/ZI5XMXlNjP— Tanmay (@RAJ_ESH11) June 6, 2023 Ladnun (Nagaur) pic.twitter.com/nMkv1QuBV9— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) June 6, 2023