Caught on CCTV: Escalator abruptly changes direction at busy metro station, leaves 14 injured The accident took place at Sunae Station in Seoul, South Korea. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Video shows the upwards escalator leading to exit 2 of Sunae Station on Bundang Line reversing suddenly and going backward for several seconds, on Thursday. 3 people were sent to a hospital after sustaining injuries on the back and legs. 11 others sustained minor injuries. https://t.co/H3gvUoiByi pic.twitter.com/gZ49v9x08W— The Korea Times (@koreatimescokr) June 8, 2023