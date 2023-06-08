Around the Web Timelapse videos show extent of air-pollution as New York turns orange from Canadian wildfires For the second day in a row, visibility in the city remained low, and the air quality was at hazardous levels. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Check out this almost unbelievable time-lapse of wildfire smoke consuming the World Trade Center and the New York City skyline.Those vulnerable to poor air quality, including seniors and young children, should limit time outdoors if possible.More: https://t.co/ChRuWv7X6E pic.twitter.com/mtKtLun8lN— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 7, 2023 Let's never do this again. pic.twitter.com/eM3nR850uZ— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) June 7, 2023 BREAKING: Footage of the George Washington Bridge that connects New Jersey and New York City amid smoke from Canada wildfires.pic.twitter.com/d3FhjdRy6W— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 7, 2023 The smoke from the Canadian Wildfires at the George Washington Bridge in New York City! #nyc #newyork #smoke #CanadaWildFires pic.twitter.com/l1WOiYl4mM— NewYorkCityKopp (@KellyrKopp) June 7, 2023 A pilot shot this video at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday. #smoke https://t.co/pLTmgqCmfX pic.twitter.com/F3KfAL4RAf— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 8, 2023 Flights bound for LaGuardia Airport were halted Wednesday as thick smoke from wildfires burning hundreds of miles away in Canada affected much of the New York area.📹 ydducpnaeS pic.twitter.com/BpafCNgkUD— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 8, 2023 I-80 in northern NJ. Looks like Mars. pic.twitter.com/U0k7r2QS7F— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 7, 2023 It’s 2:04 PM in the middle of the day in Manhattan, New York #wildfires #smoke pic.twitter.com/7rrxqGswl1— royalsoul (@RoyalSoul369) June 7, 2023 Nature in New York #wildfires #WildfireSmoke pic.twitter.com/t3mEhP4zwv— sam morrison. (@SamTheCobra) June 7, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. US pollution