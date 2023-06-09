Around the Web Watch: Durg-Puri Express passengers evacuate train in panic after spotting fire under an AC coach No injuries or causalities were reported as the fire was doused promptly at Khariar Road station in Odisha. Scroll Staff 43 minutes ago Train no. 18426At Khariar road railway stationWhy this all happening in Odisha@AshwiniVaishnaw @EastCoastRail @RailwaySeva pic.twitter.com/vUxXpxUMLJ— Trinath kalar (@TrinathKalar) June 8, 2023 Puri Durg express m abhi abhi ag laga ac bogi m 10 pm khariar road railway station pic.twitter.com/I1BCaso7FH— Ahmad Ali (@AhmadAl20083446) June 8, 2023 VIDEO | A fire was spotted in an air-conditioned coach of Durg-Puri Express on Thursday night in Odisha's Nuapada district, leaving passengers scared, the East Coast Railway said. No casualties were reported from the incident. pic.twitter.com/xx3zM3TvFz— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2023 Odisha | Fire breaks out in an AC compartment of Durg Puri Express. pic.twitter.com/qoveI5KKIQ— TOI Bhubaneswar (@TOIBhubaneswar) June 8, 2023 Fire reported in Durg-Puri Express near #Nuapada Khariar Road Station in #Odisha. The fire is spotted under an AC coach of the train. The fire has been brought under control by Fire Services personnel. No damage to human lives. Train departed at 2300 hrs.#OdishaRailTragedy pic.twitter.com/59L9uY3mnT— Sandip Mishra (@SandipMishraTOI) June 8, 2023 Odisha | Brake pads of the AC coach of Puri-Durg Express caught fire near Khariar Road in Nuapada district due to certain glitches in the brake shoe on June 8.“In B3 coach of 18426 at Khariar Road station arrival at 22.07 hrs (10:07 pm). The brakes were not released after ACP…— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Odisha train fire