Viral Video 'What The Hell Are We Dying For': Shawn Mendes's new song on New York skies after Canada wildfires 'Smoke in the air, the city's burning down. I want to speak, but I don't make a sound'. WHAT THE HELL ARE WE DYING FOR ? OUT NOWStarted writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate Newyork & finished it only a few hours ago..felt so important to me to share with you guys in real time ♥️♥️ https://t.co/9ODeE5v5FB pic.twitter.com/S3HUpk672s— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) June 9, 2023 Listen to the full song here: Play US Music fire pollution new york