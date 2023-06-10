Viral Video Watch: This robot dog ‘critiques’ art pieces using artificial intelligence (and prints it out) Meet AICCA, the artificially intelligent critical canine developed by artist and neurographer Mario Klingemann. Scroll Staff An hour ago Hello, I am A.I.C.C.A. the artificially intelligent critical canine! pic.twitter.com/nsoljwrXln— A.I.C.C.A. (@_AICCA_) June 7, 2023 Mario Klingemann (@quasimondo) presents A.I.C.C.A. , an AI new "critical eye" on the art scene.An @onkaosgallery project presented at Espacio SOLO. pic.twitter.com/BbGENa8Yly— Colección SOLO (@coleccion_solo) June 9, 2023 The critical essay made by @_AICCA_ analysis the artwork given. pic.twitter.com/Taz8ZSNChm— Onkaos (@onkaosgallery) June 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Robots art