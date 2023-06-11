Around the Web Watch: Climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in her final school strike as she graduates ‘I’ll continue to protest on Fridays.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play School strike week 251. Today, I graduate from school, which means I’ll no longer be able to school strike for the climate. This is then the last school strike for me, so I guess I have to write something on this day.Thread🧵 pic.twitter.com/KX8hHFDyNG— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) June 9, 2023 marginalised and affected people and the planet in the name of greed, profit and economic growth. They continue to destabilise the biosphere and our life supporting systems. We’re rapidly approaching potential nonlinear ecological and climatic tipping points beyond our control.— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) June 9, 2023 We who can speak up have a duty to do so. In order to change everything, we need everyone. I’ll continue to protest on Fridays, even though it’s not technically “school striking”. We simply have no other option than to do everything we possibly can. The fight has only just begun.— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) June 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Climate change protest Greta Thunberg