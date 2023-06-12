Around the Web Watch: Massive fire breaks out on Egyptian tourist ship during a cruise on the Red Sea A nightmare come true. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #مصر.. ألسنة اللهب تلتهم يختا سياحيا في مدينة #مرسى_علم على #البحر_الأحمر وأنباء عن فقدان 3 بريطانيين#إرم_نيوز #Egypt pic.twitter.com/cSvwUcYmH8— Erem News - إرم نيوز (@EremNews) June 11, 2023 ماس كهربائي في غرفة المحركات.. حريق اللنش السياحي بـ #مرسى_علم pic.twitter.com/MhIyEruNmQ— المصري اليوم (@AlMasryAlYoum) June 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Egypt fire ship