Viral Video Watch: Former actor Twinkle Khanna shows her student life ‘on the cusp’ of 50 at a London university The actor-turned-writer is studying for a master’s degree in fiction writing at Goldsmiths, University of London. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago What's it like going back to Uni on the cusp of my fiftieth year on this planet? Well, it's now been nine months of attending classes and questioning my sanity as I sprint along the last stretch of finishing my Masters. Who knew I would be willing to put myself through… pic.twitter.com/9exlEq83EZ— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Twinkle Khanna London