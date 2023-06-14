Around the Web Watch: Seas turn rough in coastal areas of Maharashtra, Gujarat as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies The cyclone is scheduled to make landfall between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan on June 15. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Cyclone 'Biparjoy' continues to move towards Gujarat, high tide witnessed at Marine Drive in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/GZxCOZbzWh— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023 દ્વારકામાં જોવા મળ્યો બિપરજોય વાવાઝોડાનો પ્રભાવ, જુઓ દ્રશ્યો#dwarka #biparjoy #biparjoycyclone #cyclonebiparjoy #ZEE24kalak #gujarat pic.twitter.com/QK5IFqiDdF— Zee 24 Kalak (@Zee24Kalak) June 14, 2023 #WATCH | Strong winds, high tide triggered by cyclone 'Biparjoy' at Mandvi beach in Kachchh district of Gujarat pic.twitter.com/0WkTkytW2N— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023 VIDEO | Trees uprooted, traffic disrupted after heavy rainfall in Porbandar, triggered by #CycloneBiparjoy. pic.twitter.com/z1ZuBfULaf— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 14, 2023 સંભવિત #બિપરજોય વાવાઝોડાની પરિસ્થિતિ સામે #પોરબંદર જિલ્લા વહીવટીતંત્ર સતત ખડેપગે..#CycloneBiporjoy #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/i1QKpqT52G— Gujarat Information (@InfoGujarat) June 13, 2023 #CycloneAlert: Effects Of #BiparjoyCyclone Hits #OkhaPort In #Dwarka, Water Currents Turns Scary#Gujarat #Vibesofindia pic.twitter.com/LRiY3XQ42c— Vibes of India (@vibesofindia_) June 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cyclone Biparjoy climate storms