Solar-powered robot can plant seeds and help with reforestation of the Amazon YuMi the robot can dig the soil, drop the seeds in, compact the earth, and mark it with a colour-coded tag. Scroll Staff An hour ago A pilot project in Peru is using a robot to plant seeds to help reforestation in the Amazon, where pristine rainforest and biodiversity is being blighted by mining and logging, much of it illegal pic.twitter.com/cdHR13RFhY— Reuters (@Reuters) June 13, 2023