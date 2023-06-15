Around the Web Watch: Astronaut posts footage from space of Cyclone Biparjoy forming over the Arabian Sea Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi posted pictures and a video from the International Space Station. Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sultan Al Neyadi (@astro_alneyadi) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sultan Al Neyadi (@astro_alneyadi) UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi captures Cyclone Biparjoy from space pic.twitter.com/0W0zbMXGcK— The National (@TheNationalNews) June 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Space Cyclone Biparjoy