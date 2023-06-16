Around the Web Watch: Fire spreads through coal stock in Gujarat port due to gusty winds during Cyclone Biparjoy A massive fire broke out at the Gujarat Maritime Board port in Okha near Dwarka. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Fire breaks out in Okha, Gujarat in a heap of coal#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/aJMTK2BD3a— Vibes of India (@vibesofindia_) June 15, 2023 Fire breaks out at #Gujarat Maritime Board port at Okha near DwarkaGandhinagar, Gujarat:..."Currently, the wind speed is between 115 to 125 per km hour, it can also go up to 140 km per hour. By midnight, wind speed might decrease": Manorama Mohanty, MET Director on. Very… pic.twitter.com/j9N7OhPvdh— Jayprrakash Singh (@jayprakashindia) June 15, 2023 Private co's coal stock goes up in flames near Okha Jetty, Dwarka#Okha #coal #fire #Dwarka pic.twitter.com/zHgqMUDacT— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) June 15, 2023 Fire breaks out at #Gujarat #maritime Board port at Okha near #Dwarka, reports.#BiparjoyAlert #Biparjoy #biparjoycyclon #BiparjoyCyclone #BiparjoyUpdate #BiparjoyStorm #Biparjoyupdates #Gujaratcyclone #Gujarat #GujaratCyclon #बिपरजोय_तूफ़ान pic.twitter.com/jPgyNHyDOK— PUNIT TIWARI (@punittiwari27) June 15, 2023 Huge Coal Stockpile Burns Amid Cyclone Biparjoy At Gujarat Port #OkhaPort pic.twitter.com/Mt2ia0ZUMu— Ravi Chaturvedi (@Ravi4Bharat) June 15, 2023 Also Watch: Landfall: Watch fiery winds and rainfall hit Gujarat as Cyclone Biparjoy hits the coast We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. fire cyclone Gujarat