Fire breaks out at #Gujarat Maritime Board port at Okha near Dwarka



Gandhinagar, Gujarat:...

"Currently, the wind speed is between 115 to 125 per km hour, it can also go up to 140 km per hour. By midnight, wind speed might decrease": Manorama Mohanty, MET Director on.



Very… pic.twitter.com/j9N7OhPvdh