“Like how the fireworks light up the dark night in a beautiful way, THANK YOU FOR LIGHTING UP OUR NIGHTS BRIGHTLY WHEN WE HAD NOTHING.”

-@BTS_twt Jungkook at the #2023BTSFESTAatYeouido firework show



*tears* *sobbing* *tears*

😭😭😭#BTS #JK #2023BTSFESTA #BTS10thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/uTGxphyYc0