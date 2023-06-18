Viral Video Watch: Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer proposes to partner during concert, fans cheer The artist brought his girlfriend Dina De Luca to the stage during a live performance at London’s O2 Arena, taking fans by surprise. Scroll Staff 12 minutes ago Play Did Hans Zimmer just propose to his gf in front of us???? #hanszimmer #london pic.twitter.com/cDw37mKfrC— Ghida, RD (@ghidaarnaout) June 15, 2023 Wow. @HansZimmer just proposed toHis wife on stage at his london show. They’re now sitting side by side on the piano playing the theme from Inception 🤯 #HansZimmer #HansZimmerLive pic.twitter.com/6vHvivUnb1— Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) June 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. concert music love