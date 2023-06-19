Around the Web Watch: Patients, staff wade through flooded Rajasthan hospital after heavy rainfall Several wards and corridors of Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer were flooded after the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago #WATCH Rajasthan | Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital flooded following heavy rainfall in the city. (18.06) pic.twitter.com/eOOVNF39sE— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 18, 2023 #WATCH | Rajasthan | Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital got flooded yesterday following heavy rainfall in the city. Visuals from this morning as efforts are underway to clear the premises. pic.twitter.com/ptG74cRNVR— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rajasthan Flood Cyclone Biparjoy hospital