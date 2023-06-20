Viral Video Watch: Singer Bebe Rexha hit on the face as audience member hurls phone at her during concert The singer had to be rushed off the New York stage to receive medical treatment. Scroll Staff An hour ago Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5— Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023 I did not have access to a computer tonight so apologize for the poor quality filming from my camera in my phone. I really hope Bebe is ok. pic.twitter.com/rpFWTQcfKo— BOSCH aka Big Purps (@IAmTheB0SCHMAN) June 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music Concert New York