Viral Video Summer Solstice 2023: Watch thousands gather at Stonehenge to mark the longest day of the year Nearly 8,000 revellers participated in the annual tradition, singing and dancing at the ancient monument in Wiltshire, UK. Scroll Staff An hour ago Stonehenge Summer Solstice Sunrise Celebrations pic.twitter.com/HKaY3q99XA— Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) June 21, 2023 Stonehenge Summer Solstice Sunrise Celebrations pic.twitter.com/GlERiieZAs— Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) June 21, 2023 Summer Solstice today at Stonehenge #SummerSolstice #SummerSolstice2023 @EH_Stonehenge @ST0NEHENGE pic.twitter.com/uzSqZRRgqA— Stephen J Brand (@cameramanuk1) June 21, 2023 Last night, we were lucky enough to be able to document this year's Summer Solstice At Stonehenge. Where 8,000 people came to celebrate the shortest night of the year! Thank you to @EnglishHeritage for opening @EH_Stonehenge /@ST0NEHENGE , again this year!#SummerSolstice… pic.twitter.com/WQG4At9ILp— Brunton Media (@BruntonMedia) June 21, 2023 Stonehenge visitors were treated to incredible views during sunrise at the prehistoric monument on the longest day of the summer solstice. pic.twitter.com/8CrSMl1MOU— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 21, 2023