Around the Web Watch: Pakistan PM takes umbrella from woman official, leaves her drenched in rain as he walks away Caught on camera as the official was escorting him from his car when he arrived at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Palais Brogniart to attend the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, France. #PMatIntFinanceMoot pic.twitter.com/DyV8kvXXqr— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) June 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pakistan rain France