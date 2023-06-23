Around the Web Watch: ‘Golf ball-sized’ hailstones injure fans at Louis Tomlinson concert Intense hailstorm left around 90 concertgoers badly bruised at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Scroll Staff An hour ago I'm sad the concert was canceled, but HOLY SHIT that storm was intense. Hope everyone made it home safe, safety is more important than the show.#RedRocks #RedRocksCO pic.twitter.com/g30P8pDR9O— Daltøn Cømbs (@thecrazycombs) June 22, 2023 Tonight was the scariest night of my life. It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/jong1SBuYd— nicole (@nikkitbfh) June 22, 2023 W im. pic.twitter.com/PUTZC44WM1— dj met lou🫧 (@damnitdanaaa) June 22, 2023 One concertgoer hid under a table as hail pelted concertgoers at Red Rocks. West Metro Fire Rescue said several people were injured by the hail. Latest: https://t.co/UB6HdkLEil📸: Willy Ramsey pic.twitter.com/ZElXE9CEGc— Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 22, 2023 100 injured after large hail pummels Louis Tomlinson's concert in #Colorado, USExplore today's trending videos 👉 https://t.co/qL0aCqbtxh#LouisTomlinson #ColoradoWeather pic.twitter.com/EeUKE1g9RA— Newsflare (@Newsflare) June 22, 2023 my dad took this right after i was safe backstage. it was straight out of a horror movie. pic.twitter.com/cCzY2jiDIE— madi♡²⁸ (@anditslou) June 22, 2023 A freak hailstorm and flash flood hit Red Rocks tonight with golf ball sized hail while I was photographing the Louis T show. HUGE shoutout needs to go to the staff and medical teams at Red Rocks who were helping the injured as well as helping the fans be as safe as they could. pic.twitter.com/hN37VoL5W7— Nikolai Puc (@NikolaiPuc) June 22, 2023 Tonight at Red Rocks was pretty traumatizing. Hid under a tree with my boyfriend and about 25 other people all crowded together and getting pelted by golf ball sized hail. Our concession stand let people crowd under it but we saw several people bleeding and having panic attacks pic.twitter.com/aY6KRSq6j1— Alyssa Schifano (@alyssaschifano) June 22, 2023 this is what we were fucking getting hit with at red rocks pic.twitter.com/ihBWT0I5XA— allie (@ttwlgallie) June 22, 2023 UPDATE: Red Rocks hail storm- 7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene. Injuries include cuts and broken bones. Sporadic hail still coming down in Morrison area. @StadiumMedical pic.twitter.com/gM7KKNqocW— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 22, 2023 pic.twitter.com/zzFNQSuelt— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. concert hail US