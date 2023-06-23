Viral Video Watch: Thousands of drones create stunning formations to celebrate dragon boat festival in China Over 1,000 synchronised drones lit up the night sky over Shenzhen city near Hong Kong. Scroll Staff An hour ago To celebrate the #DragonBoatFestival, a fleet of thousands of drones lit up the night sky as they formed colorful patterns, wowing spectators and adding excitement to the waterfront of Victoria Harbor in China's Hong Kong. pic.twitter.com/B9DdiiV1nh— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) June 22, 2023 Drones create flying dragon for celebrations of China's traditional festival.Thousands of #drones created a flying dragon in the sky for the celebrations of the #DragonBoatFestival (June 22) in China. pic.twitter.com/EaMWlZr9EB— CGTN Europe (@CGTNEurope) June 22, 2023 Happy Dragon Boat Festival! From Shenzhen, 1,500 drones wish the Dragon Boat Festival.😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/GqBUUUSYx3— Sharing Travel (@TripInChina) June 22, 2023 A spectacular "dragon parade" was staged on a river in China's Guilin to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on Thursday. #AmazingChina pic.twitter.com/DPGdXvXf5p— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) June 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. China drones