Derailed wagons block tracks after two goods trains collide in West Bengal's Bankura Several trains were cancelled after the accident near Ondagram station disrupted rail operations on Kharagpur-Bankura-Adra line. Scroll Staff An hour ago Two goods train collided in the wee hours of the morning in #WestBengal's #Bankura district. At least 12 boogies have derailed. Several trains cancelled and delayed. No reports of any casualties. pic.twitter.com/FGfkk374iG— Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) June 25, 2023 #BREAKING_NEWS : Two goods trains collided with each other near West Bengal's Bankura.The incident happened at Onda station . #TRAIN #trainaccident #Bankura #GoodsTrain #Onda #WestBengal #IndianRailway #BREAKING_NEWS pic.twitter.com/yQ6vhtaczs— headlines bharat (@headlinesblive) June 25, 2023 Trainaccident just before our train.Accident happened at Ondagram station where 2 Cargo trains collided with eachother Nowadays travelling by train in India is so risky and uncertain. It's like giving a death sentence to yourself. #ministryofrailways #TrainAccident #RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/ksDVIAmveF— Aditya Biyani (@AdityaBiyani3) June 25, 2023 #ser #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/WtvccLPEyR— South Eastern Railway (@serailwaykol) June 25, 2023