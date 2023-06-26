Around the Web Watch: Huge traffic jam on Mandi-Kullu highway as landslide blocks road There was a flash flood in Bagi in Himachal Pradesh following heavy rainfall. Scroll Staff An hour ago Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked for traffic due to flash flood near Aut in #Mandi, Shimla. pic.twitter.com/MjlANEdMj2— Arun Gangwar (@AG_Journalist) June 26, 2023 #himachal stuck in jam since last night #landslides #Mandi pic.twitter.com/BpKJzYt8Md— Fehmi Mohammed (@fm2112) June 26, 2023 #WATCH | Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district leads to landslide on Chandigarh-Manali highway near 7 Mile; causes heavy traffic jam pic.twitter.com/bTncrI9Lwa— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023 @himachalpolice @CMOFFICEHP #Alert #Mandi kullu Road #BLOCKEDकुल्लू राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग में खोतीनाला ओट के पास नाले का पानी पुल से ऊपर आ गया है जिसके कारण सड़क अवरुद्ध हो गयी है l यात्रियों से अनुरोध है कि इस समय कुल्लू से मंडी या मंडी से कुल्लू यात्रा ना करें pic.twitter.com/8ht6KiXRyB— Kullu Police (@PoliceKullu) June 25, 2023 Hello! Due to incessant landslide, a major portion of road has been blocked off between AUT and Mandi in Himachal owing to which hundreds of passengers in various vehicles have been stranded since last afternoon. No sign of any restoration work yet. Kindly please help. pic.twitter.com/XM4wGD5ht2— Debapriya Kar (@Red_Devil717) June 26, 2023 VIDEO | Manali-Chandigarh National Highway blocked following massive landslides along the Beas river in Himachal Pradesh, bringing vehicles on a standstill on this highway. pic.twitter.com/W0lLaTRG7j— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 26, 2023 #WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Several vehicles washed away in heavy rainfall and damaged in Mohal, Kullu last night. The vehicles were retrieved with the help of a JCB vehicle. pic.twitter.com/pBMkehdML6— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023 #TrafficUpdate #TrafficAdvisory #Mandi @ddmamandi1 @dcmandi @MandiPolice @himachalpolice @hp_tourism pic.twitter.com/mfIJLaXcXY— HP Traffic, Tourist & Railways Police (@TTRHimachal) June 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Himachal Pradesh rainfall