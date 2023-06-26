Around the Web Watch: UP farmers don bear costumes to scare away monkeys damaging sugarcane crops Caught on camera in Lakhimpur Kheri. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri's Jahan Nagar village use a Bear costume to prevent monkeys from damaging their sugarcane crop. 40-45 monkeys are roaming in the area and damaging the crops. #LakhimpurKheri pic.twitter.com/5BjUGGSnbm— Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bear UP Farming Uttar Pradesh