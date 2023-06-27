After authorities in Kolkata’s Presidency University set out rules to forbid displays of affection on campus, monitoring “inappropriate behaviour” through CCTV camera, students protested in an unusual way: some sang love songs and handed a bouquet of flowers to the dean.

The Students’ Federation of India Presidency unit said that the parents of some students had been summoned by the college authorities. They said that even as the authorities had failed to provide better infrastructure, they were putting restrictions on students and invading their privacy, according The Times of India.