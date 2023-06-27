Viral Video Watch: Satirist Urvish Kothari imagines a press conference with PM Modi after his US-Egypt visits ‘Do not ask me which is closer, for it is neither Manipur nor the US, but rather the forthcoming 2024 elections’. Scroll Staff An hour ago PM’s US-Egypt visit and a ‘press conference’प्रधानमंत्री का अमरीका-ईजिप्त प्रवास और “प्रेस कान्फ्रन्स”#GujaratiFunda pic.twitter.com/UWDj7pGtTP— Urvish Kothari ~ उर्वीश कोठारी (@urvish2020) June 27, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Satire Narendra Modi Urvish Kothari