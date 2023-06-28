Around the Web Watch: Climate protestors disrupt Ashes Test at Lord’s, Jonny Bairstow carries one off the field During the second over of Australia’s first innings in London, two Just Stop Oil activists invaded the pitch to scatter orange powder. Scroll Staff An hour ago Jonny Bairstow just picked up a pitch invader and escorted him off the field #Ashes pic.twitter.com/BKEq95DYib— Josh Schönafinger (@joshschon) June 28, 2023 Play was delayed at Lord's due to protestors invading the pitch, with Jonny Bairstow removing one of them from the field 🚨 pic.twitter.com/5dVSjHdEQY— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 28, 2023 Did I really just see Bairstow carry a Just Stop Oil protester 50 yards and dump him in front of me #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Xc1r6YYgly— Nieboer (@leo_nieboer) June 28, 2023 The first morning of the second #Ashes Test at Lord's was briefly disrupted by two climate change protesters from the activist group Just Stop OilRead more 👉 https://t.co/OQA0mY1pMm pic.twitter.com/Npla3HuP7f— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 28, 2023 Also Watch: Climate activists storm rugby field, scatter orange powder, disrupt match We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket protest climate change