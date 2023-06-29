Around the Web Watch: Students across North East hold candlelight vigil for peace in Manipur From Assam to Nagaland, young people prayed for the victims of the violence and and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue. Scroll Staff An hour ago Candle light vigil for peace in Manipur organised by NESO and KSU. pic.twitter.com/MR5Of5pcWF— The Shillong Times (@ShillongTimesIn) June 28, 2023 Had it been election time, our PM would surely visit Manipur. But now he is keeping mum when this state is burning for months. Unfortunate! Condemnable.The #AASU, as appealed by #NESO, organized Candle Light Vigil demanding restoration of peace in Manipur.#PeaceInManipur pic.twitter.com/ojgRS9suNR— Utpal Sarma (@Utpal_Assam) June 28, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Manipur North East