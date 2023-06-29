Viral Video Watch: Animals get rainbow-coloured ice lollies ahead of London Zoo’s Pride month celebrations Lemurs, monkeys and gorillas cooled off with ice treats. Scroll Staff An hour ago Refreshing fruit tea ice-lollies made for our animals to help them keep cool have been given a rainbow twist this week – as we count down to our #ZooNights #Pride celebrations this Friday evening! 🏳️🌈 Tickets are selling out fast, book today: https://t.co/YVZuAdMsQG #ZooNights2023 pic.twitter.com/D4n3VKVDu2— London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) June 28, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Zoo Pride month LGBTQ