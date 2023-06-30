Around the Web France unrest: Protestors turn streets into bowling alleys, play their guitars Violent protests swept across the country for a third night following the police shooting of a 17-year-old. Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago Mmdrrr sa a taper le bowling dans mon tieks , regarder moi cette pepite #Emeute #nanterre pic.twitter.com/dxyqReol67— A 👦🏽 (@Sline597) June 30, 2023 #emeutes #Nanterre Wesh il vole une guitare ptdrr😭 pic.twitter.com/t6sVFz2YU7— 𝘾𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙕𝙊💫 (@callzoRL) June 29, 2023 Lui il a vraiment pas de problème dans sa vie #Nanterre #JusticepourNahel pic.twitter.com/yIW7KXlMll— chedly_92777 (@RapleakTwsh) June 29, 2023 #France | Yamaha Bike Showroom looted by rioters.#TNJNews #Francia #Paris #RiotsFrance #Emeutes #Nahel #Nanterre pic.twitter.com/IbKZzSLlhA— Top Notch Journal (@topnotchjournal) June 30, 2023 vous voyez un voleur moi je vois juste une personne qu'il passe son permis CACES #Emeute #nanterre pic.twitter.com/tprZ1oiOTo— PETIT PRINCE🤴🏼 (@foufoudinhno) June 30, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. france protests