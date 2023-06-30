Viral Video Watch: Footballer Sunil Chhetri meets 11-year-old fan battling diabetes, gifts him jersey, football Vivaan Prabhu got to meet his idol in Bengaluru with the help of an NGO. Scroll Staff An hour ago Stay Strong Vivaan 💙💪🏽11 year old Vivaan Prabhu, battling juvenile diabetes, got the chance to meet his idol @chetrisunil11 yesterday through @MakeAWishIndia 🙏🏽#IndianFootball ⚽️ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/lGO9T4hkK4— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sunil Chhetri Football Sports