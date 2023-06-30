Stay Strong Vivaan 💙💪🏽



11 year old Vivaan Prabhu, battling juvenile diabetes, got the chance to meet his idol @chetrisunil11 yesterday through @MakeAWishIndia 🙏🏽#IndianFootball ⚽️ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/lGO9T4hkK4