Eco India Eco India: Why the ban on single-use plastics is helping resurrect a humble Himachali leaf Following the state ban on non-woven plastic in Himachal Pradesh in 2022, pattal or plate making using the Taur leaf is gaining momentum. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Supervising Producer & Voiceover: Nooshin Mowla | Field Producer: Aditya Pande | Video Editor: Richard Kujur | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Director of Photography: Jagdish Jangid | Script: Jessica Goel | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india taur leaf plastic