Muthu Raja, also known as Plai Sak Surin in Thailand, was safely transported via a cargo plane and currently remains in medical quarantine. Scroll Staff An hour ago Plai Sak Surin returns home safely..He is now moved to elephant hospital in Lampang's Hang Chat district after landing at Chiang Mai Airport at 2 pm. on Sunday..#ThaiElephant #SakSurin #SriLanka #Thailand #ChiangMai #WildLife #พลายศักดิ์สุรินทร์ #ช้างไทย pic.twitter.com/ULAymtoHsT— The Nation Thailand (@Thenationth) July 2, 2023 Image from CCTV camera shows elephant Sak Surin in his crate on IL-76 aircraft at night, before take-off from Colombo airport this morning. He is scheduled to land in Thailand at 2pm. #SakSurin pic.twitter.com/qbVUjwWKUi— Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) July 2, 2023 #Saksurin #Muthuraja was escorted to the #Lamphan #Elephant #Center from #ChaingMai after a long flight from #SriLanka #lka pic.twitter.com/7LtTqJSC52— Zulfick Farzan (Official) (@FarzanZulfick) July 2, 2023 Sak Surin's first morning in Thailand. He is now during a 30-day animal quarantine process in Lampang Province where he will also be receiving medical treatment for his stiff leg and wounds. #SakSurin #MuthuRaja pic.twitter.com/U0jxadRPsA— Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) July 3, 2023 Some highlights of Muthu Rajas journey to Thailand early yesterday morning .. pic.twitter.com/M1ZETOJbOf— RARE Sri Lanka (@RARE_SriLanka) July 3, 2023